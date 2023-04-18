Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized After “Medical Complication”

Jamie Foxx is still in an Atlanta hospital nearly one week after he “experienced a medical complication” April 11th that forced him to stop filming his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz, Back In Action. Doctors are still running tests trying to figure out what caused his issue.

55-year-old Foxx ‘s daughter Corinne revealed his health scare in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old captioned a message from “the Foxx family.” They have yet to give an update on his condition, or give details about what happened, but a source told People over the weekend that he is “steadily improving.” All we know is that it didn’t happen on set and that he was not transported to the hospital.