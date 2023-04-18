Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jamie Foxx Still Hospitalized After “Medical Complication”

April 18, 2023 6:32AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jamie Foxx is still in an Atlanta hospital nearly one week after he “experienced a medical complication” April 11th that forced him to stop filming his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz, Back In Action. Doctors are still running tests trying to figure out what caused his issue.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

55-year-old Foxx ‘s daughter Corinne revealed his health scare in a lengthy Instagram post Wednesday. “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old captioned a message from “the Foxx family.” They have yet to give an update on his condition, or give details about what happened, but a source told People over the weekend that he is “steadily improving.” All we know is that it didn’t happen on set and that he was not transported to the hospital.

You May Also Like

1

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

Best Food to Help You Sleep Better at Night
4

Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning
5

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver