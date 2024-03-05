Jamie Foxx Will Share Details Of His Medical Scare In Stand Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx knows fans want to know details about his life-threatening medical scare he has been private about since it happened April 11, 2023. He and his family had been tight-lipped about it ever since.

On Sunday, and the 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards, Foxx promised to talk about it in his own “funny way” going back to his stand up comedy roots. His recovery included rehab at a facility in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery. He joked about how the experience made him appreciate the littlest things in life…like water!

No word yet on when to expect that comedy special so stay tuned!

