Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jamie Lee Curtis Gives Update On “Freaky Friday” Sequel

August 8, 2024 8:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

While on the red carpet for “Borderland”, Jamie Lee Curtis was asked about the “Freaky Friday” sequel with Lindsay Lohan. She says filming is going really well, and that she and Lohan “fell right back into it.”

She also revealed the catalyst behind getting it to happen revolved around all the feedback she got while traveling the world promoting her last ‘Halloween Ends’. Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that the number one thing most people asked her about was when a “Freaky Friday” sequel was happening. So she called Disney boss Bob Iger and told him that.

The movie is set for a release sometime next year.

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
2

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
3

Lady Gaga Performs French Cabaret At Olympics
4

Simone Biles To Show Off New Move In Paris
5

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found