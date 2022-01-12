      Weather Alert

January 6th Committee Requests Interview, Records From House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Jan 12, 2022 @ 11:57am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, shifting their investigation to a top ally of former President Donald Trump in Congress.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested Wednesday that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel regarding the violence that took place last January and his communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days prior to the attack.

