Jason Momoa Shaves His Head In Protest Over Single-Use Plastics

Jason Momoa is known for his long “Aquaman” mane, and now he’s shaving it to raise awareness about single-use plastics clogging oceans. He showed off his shaved sides in an Instagram video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

He says that the move is to raise awareness for single-used plastics.

“I’m tired of these plastic bottles. We’ve gotta stop. Plastic forks, all that sh*t. It goes into our land, goes into our ocean. Just seeing some things in our ocean is just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastic in our lives.”