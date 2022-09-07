Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jax Spouts Off On Her Hit Song Anthem “Victoria’s Secret”

September 7, 2022 3:48PM AKDT
You probably know Jax, who has racked up close to 12 million followers on TikTok, as the songwriter who penned the anthem “Victoria’s Secret.” The self-acceptance hit has resonated with countless people worldwide struggling with their own body image and the relentless pressure to conform.

Jax brings that same infectious energy on the newest Spout episode, joining host Tamara Dhia to spout off about more than just the song that inspired so many. She shares her journey from babysitter to popstar, the best and the worst advice she’s ever received, what she finds more meaningful than a follower count or catchy lyrics, and also offers some hilarious stories about Mark Walhberg, John Stamos, Selena Gomez and more.

