Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries Triggering Trauma For Victim’s Family

September 27, 2022 3:25AM AKDT
Share

Jeffrey Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 men and boys, and a new Netflix docuseries depicting all of that is triggering painful trauma for the family of one of his victims. Errol Lindsey, 19, became Dahmer’s 11th known victim in July 1991.

Lindsey’s cousin Eric Perry took to Twitter after Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story started streaming: “I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show,” Perry wrote. “It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How manEric Perryy movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

A scene from the series depicts Errol’s sister, Rita Isbell, delivering her victim impact statement at the trial but she says she wasn’t asked how she felt about that.

 

You May Also Like

1

KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor
2

KFC and Ruffles Create New Chip Flavor
3

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween
4

All The Halloween Movies On Hulu In October For Huluween
5

Lori Loughlin Books First Movie Since College Admissions Scandal