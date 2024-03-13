Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson Lead CMT Music Awards Noms

March 13, 2024 9:01AM AKDT
Share
This combination of photos shows country music stars Megan Moroney, left, performing April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas, Jelly Roll performing Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, center, and Kelsea Ballerini performing Sept. 11, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.

On Wednesday, CMT announced the nominees for their fan-voted awards show, where the five artists are tied with three nominations each.

All — save for Moroney — are up for the night’s biggest honor, video of the year, which has 16 contenders not including featured artists.

Ballerini will also host the show, live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center.

It will air on CBS and stream live to Paramount+ and Showtime subscribers at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Sunday, April 7.

You May Also Like

1

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia
2

U.S. Health Officials Drop 5-Day Isolation Time For COVID-19
3

President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’
4

Muni Long Spouts Off On Her Mission To Save R&B Music
5

Lobster Catch Dips To Lowest Level Since 2009