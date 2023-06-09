Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jennifer Aniston Is Dropping Juicy Nuggets About Season 3 Of “The Morning Show”

June 9, 2023 6:20AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Aniston says season 3 of “The Morning Show” on Apple TV+  this fall is “a juicy one.”  “Everybody’s getting in trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

And they got the greenlight for a season 4 even before knowing how season 3 is going to do.

“Everybody has a secret. We’re revealing a lot of secrets. There’s definitely romance,” Aniston said. “Mr. Jon Hamm is a big one. We were very excited to get him. Isn’t he the nicest guy? He’s this very handsome leading man and then he’s got this funny and… it’s just so fabulous.”

 

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People
2

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
3

Céline Dion Cancels European Concerts As She Battles Rare Disease
4

Judge Says Fire Retardant Drops Are Polluting Streams But Allows Use To Continue
5

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more