Jennifer Lawrence Plays Putt Putt On A Rooftop Answering Questions

September 7, 2022 4:46AM AKDT
Vogue often asks celebrities 73 questions and it’s Jennifer Lawrence’s turn.

She’s their October cover girl thanks to a new movie “Causeway”, and they cover the most fun co-stars she’s ever worked with, the actor that blew her away the most, that time she puked at her first Oscar’s after party, and when Robert De Niro actually came to her rehearsal dinner!

The cover story also reveals she had a son named Cy, after one of her husband’s favorite artists.

