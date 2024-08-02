Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Finalize Separate Real Estate Transactions

August 2, 2024 8:20AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In yet more support of things leading to a divorce for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they both finalized real estate transactions separately. Less than a month after listing their Beverly Hills mansion for sale, Ben Affleck bought a home in Los Angeles, while wife Jennifer Lopez sold her New York City penthouse.

Ben, 51, closed escrow on a five-bedroom estate in Los Angeles, which he purchased for $20.5 million, while Jennifer, finalized the sale of her four-bedroom New York City penthouse for $23 million.

You May Also Like

1

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
2

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
3

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
4

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics
5

Will Lady Gaga Perform At The Olympic Opening Ceremony?