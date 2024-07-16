Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Second Anniversary Apart

July 16, 2024 8:03AM AKDT
Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been ‘trying to focus on their loved ones’ while spending time apart amid rumors of a split, saying ‘It’s been a confusing and difficult time for everyone.’

JLo posted a video in the car with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet.

 

They spent the Fourth of July holiday apart as well.

