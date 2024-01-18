Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez Drops a Wild ‘This Is Me…Now’ Movie Trailer

January 18, 2024 4:30AM AKST
Jennifer Lopez has released an official trailer for This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video special that accompanies her new album on February 16.

The two-minute clip starts with J-Lo talking about her history of failed relationships with a therapist played by Fat Joe. After getting home, she is confronted by her friends in an intervention about her “sex addiction.”

The structure of the film isn’t clear, but it features Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, and of course, Ben Affleck.

