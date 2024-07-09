Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jennifer Lopez Drops Another Hint She’s Headed For A Split

July 9, 2024 7:33AM AKDT
Fans are dissecting every move Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make amid rumors for months they are headed for divorce. The latest being a shout out Lopez made to the anniversary of one of her songs that talks about a breakup.

Sources say the couple are “very aware” that people are paying attention to whether they are wearing their wedding rings or not when seen out. The source also says they are trying to keep things amicable to do what’s best for everyone involved, including their kids and shared friends.

