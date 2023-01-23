Jeremy Renner: “I Broke More Than 30 Bones”
January 23, 2023 6:25AM AKST
Jeremy Renner is giving fans an update on his recovery from being crushed by his huge snow plow New Year’s Day. He says he has more than 30 broken bones, saying “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”
View this post on Instagram
Season two of his series, “Mayor of Kingstown” is now streaming on Paramount+.