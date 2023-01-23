Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jeremy Renner: “I Broke More Than 30 Bones”

January 23, 2023 6:25AM AKST
Share

Jeremy Renner is giving fans an update on his recovery from being crushed by his huge snow plow New Year’s Day. He says he has more than 30 broken bones, saying “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

Season two of his series, “Mayor of Kingstown” is now streaming on Paramount+.

You May Also Like

1

90s Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Gone at 56
2

Taylor Swift Gives A Surprise Performance in London
3

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
4

David Crosby Dies After Long Illness At 81
5

David Crosby Dies After Long Illness At 81