Jeremy Renner Set To Make His First Appearance And In Depth Interview Since His Accident

Jeremy Renner will appear in person at the Rennervations world premiere April 11th in Los Angeles. This will be the first press event he’s done since he was run over by his snow plow New Year’s Day.

He’s been sharing his rehab progress as he recovers from 30 broken bones in the accident.

And he sat down with Diane Sawyer for an emotional interview talking about how severely injured he was from 7 tons crushing him, and how’s he’s fought his way back.

The interview airs on ABC Thursday April 6 at 10pm.