Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jerry Seinfeld Made a Movie About Pop Tarts

March 29, 2024 8:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie dropped yesterday, and it looks pretty hilarious. It’s called “Unfrosted“, and they obviously went just as much for comedy as they did historical accuracy. 

 Part of what it makes it so awesome is the LOADED cast.  In addition to Jerry, it stars Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Bill Burr, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Tony McHale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Cedric the Entertainer, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, and MORE.

It hits Netflix on May 3rd.

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
3

Bryce Vine Opens Up About How His Mom Shaped His Career
4

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out
5

“Jeopardy!” Airs 9000th Episode With Same Announcer