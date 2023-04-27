Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jerry Springer Passes Away At 79

April 27, 2023 6:55AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Iconic talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati, Jerry Springer, has died at the age of 79. His publicist confirmed the news Thursday morning.

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran from 1991 to 2018 and was known for crazy love triangle and on-stage fights, with the audience often yelling “Jer-ry, Jer-ry, Jer-ry!” Even with the crazy circus that always erupted on the show, he always ended each episode with “take care of yourselves, and each other.”

You May Also Like

1

Dad In A Wheelchair Pulls Off Awesome Dance With His Daughter
2

Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning
3

Ryan Seacrest Signs Off at “Live With Kelly and Ryan”
4

Elon Musk Said They Learned A Lot From Test Run Of SpaceX Rocket
5

Couple Renovates Old Laundromat Into Community Hangout