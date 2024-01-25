Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jim Harbaugh Leaves Michigan To Return To NFL

January 24, 2024 3:49PM AKST
Credit: MGN

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh will be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made the announcement.

Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision Wednesday to go back to the NFL and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach.

He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

He played for the Bolts in 1999-2000 before retiring following the 2001 season.

