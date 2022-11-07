Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Jimmy Kimmel Will Return to Host the Oscars for the Third Time

November 7, 2022 5:39AM AKST
Jimmy Kimmel will make his third appearance at the Dolby Theatre to host the 95th Academy Awards.

Famously, Kimmel presided over the Academy Awards for the first time in 2017, the same year Moonlight was wrongly declared the winner over La La Land. The very next year, he came back to serve as host once more.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,” said Kimmel.

Who do you think should host the Oscars? Which Oscar host was your favorite?

