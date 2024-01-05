Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Joe Jonas May Have A New Lady

January 5, 2024 8:23AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s early, but insiders say Joe Jonas is “enjoying spending time with Stormi (Bree),” a source told Us Weekly. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come. Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

34-year-old Jonas was in Mexico to perform with his brothers at a private party on New Year’s Eve, and has been vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with the 33-year-old model. As for Jonas’ ex, Sophie Turner was spotted recently with her rumored new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.

You May Also Like

1

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
2

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
3

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
4

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023