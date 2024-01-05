Joe Jonas May Have A New Lady

It’s early, but insiders say Joe Jonas is “enjoying spending time with Stormi (Bree),” a source told Us Weekly. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come. Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

34-year-old Jonas was in Mexico to perform with his brothers at a private party on New Year’s Eve, and has been vacationing in Cabo San Lucas with the 33-year-old model. As for Jonas’ ex, Sophie Turner was spotted recently with her rumored new boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson.