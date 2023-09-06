Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

September 6, 2023 7:14AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Well dang it. After hope seemed to be restored with Joe Jonas once again sporting his wedding ring at The Jonas Brothers’ recent tour stop (and his performance of the song her wrote for his wife called “Love Letter”). But no…now Joe has made it official by filing for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The paperwork was filed in Miami Dade County, Florida, on Tuesday, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” He’s asking to share joint custody of their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and a younger 1-year-old and they had a prenup.

What went wrong? Source say he likes to stay home and she likes to go out and party. Their four-year marriage was the first for both.

You May Also Like

1

Taiwan’s Vice President Accuses China Of Trying To Influence Upcoming Elections
2

An Alaska city reinstates its police chief after felony assault charge is dropped
3

Proud Boy Convicted Of Helping Spearhead Capitol Attack Ties Jan. 6 Sentence Record With 18 Years
4

Sia Has Secretly Been Gifting Money To “Survivor” Contestants That Didn’t Win
5

Heineken Sells Its Russian Operations For 1 Euro, Taking $300 Million Euro Hit