Joe Jonas Officiate Wedding On Stage For Their Band Percussionist

The crowd at the Jonas Brothers show Sunday in Anaheim got to witness a cool moment…a wedding on stage! The guys paused to share the story of how their percussionist, Molly Lopresti, almost didn’t tour with them because she was planning on getting married. Joe told the story saying, ‘Let’s figure this out, we gotta help them out in some way. If only we knew an ordained minister on this tour,’” Joe teased, implying he got ordained. “Oh wait, [we do].”

Joe then called the groom, Nick Schirm, to join his fiancée on stage, and the couple exchanged vows and rings. The brothers then serenaded them for their first dance with “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”