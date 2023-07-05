Joey Chestnut Is Still The King Of Competitive Eating

After a 2-hour storm delay, the annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island was able to happen and again, Joey Chestnut was the winner! Find us a more hype intro than this!!

It was Chestnut’s 16th win yesterday with 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes, holding off James Webb and Geoffrey Esper who had 49 and 47 respectively.

Earlier, Miki Sudo secured her 9th victory at the womens’ contest, putting down 39.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and narrowly-defeating second-place finisher Mayo Ebihara with 33. Sudo thought she ate 37, but then after a judge’s count, it was revealed she went so fast some weren’t counted, bringing her total up to 39.5.