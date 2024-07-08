John Cena Is Retiring From Wrestling After A Farewell Tour

It’s the end of an era! John Cena announced during a surprise appearance at WWE’s Money In The Bank event in Toronto on Saturday that he will retire from wrestling in 2025. To those of you who just know him as an actor (which he’s been doing full-time for a decade), this may be a shock LOL! He’s a 16-time world champion and has been a part-time wrestler since his acting career took off. But he promises a farewell tour that has him wrestling his way through 2025!

He made his debut against Kurt Angle in 2002 after training at Ohio Valley Wrestling:

Speaking of his acting career, his next action comedy Jackpot! with Awkwafina premieres August 15th, and just started making the second season of his Max superhero series Peacemaker.