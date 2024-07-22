John Mayer Sparked Dating Rumors Once Again

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: John Mayer performs at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Over the years, John Mayer has dated a number of women, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, and Minka Kelly. We all recall the scandal that followed his 14-year age difference with Swift.

In case you missed it, Mayer has been connected to the now-24-year-old actress Kiernan Shipka since 2022, making her 22 when they first hooked up. Shipka is well-known for her parts in The Blackcoat’s Daughter, Mad Men, Totally Killer, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

When The Sun got pictures of them on July 19 at San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only location in West Hollywood, the allegations began to resurface. Mayer is 46 years old.

According to DailyMail, Mayer, and Shipka were spotted in the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel in February 2022, when their persumptive affair began. Do you think Kiernan Shipka is too young for John Mayer, or is it okay for men to date any woman over 18?