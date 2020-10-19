      Weather Alert

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Oct 19, 2020 @ 10:18am

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a new sign naming the city’s sewage treatment plant in his honor.  Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August. Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting  on his show Sunday saying the plant takes takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’