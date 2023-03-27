‘John Wick 4’ Wins The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

John Wick: Chapter 4 easily won the weekend box office with a huge $73.5 million domestic opening thanks to glowing reviews from critics and audiences. Add that to $64 million from 71 markets for a global tally so far of $137.5 million, a series record on all fronts.

Nearly 70% of ticket buyers were guys, while more than 55% of the audience was between ages 18-34. Shazam 2 fell a steep 68% to $9.7 million in its second weekend. Scream VI placed No. 3 with a hearty $8.4 million for a domestic tally of $90.4 and $139.3 million worldwide.