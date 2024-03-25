“Joker: Folie a Deux” Will Be A Jukebox Musical Of Well-Known Songs

We still have to wait until October 4 to see Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, but now we know the soundtrack will feature lots of songs you know. It’s going to be a jukebox musical, featuring at least 15 covers of well-known songs.

Insiders say there will also be one or two original tracks, presumably from Lady Gaga. One of the songs is reportedly “That’s Entertainment” from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. As for the plot, the story takes place in and around Arkham Asylum.

MORE HERE