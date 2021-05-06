      Weather Alert

Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush, dies

May 6, 2021 @ 11:02am

Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of the late President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, has died. He was 89. A spokesman for the Texas-based George & Barbara Bush Foundation says Jonathan Bush died Wednesday at his home in Jupiter, Florida. He would have turned 90 on Thursday. In a post on Twitter, the foundation said he was “a fine gentleman and a noble soul.” Jonathan Bush worked in finance. He was the last surviving of the family’s five siblings. Their father was Prescott Sheldon Bush, a U.S. senator from Connecticut from 1952 to 1963.

 

