Jones out as Alaska marijuana board member
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has declined to reappoint Loren Jones of Juneau to the board that regulates the state’s legal marijuana industry. Jones held the Marijuana Control Board public health seat since the board’s inception in 2015 and most recently was chair. Dunleavy’s office did not say why he wasn’t reappointed. Jones’ term ended Monday. Board members are subject to legislative confirmation. One member has been serving pending confirmation since August 2019 and another since last March. Lawmakers did not meet last year to take up appointments. Dunleavy also has reappointed two other members to the five-person board.