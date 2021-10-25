      Weather Alert

JP Saxe on Board Games, Sushi and John Mayer

Oct 25, 2021 @ 1:42pm

Not too long ago, we were hoarding toilet paper, hunting for hand sanitizer, and spending our days 6 feet apart. During this unfamiliar and scary time, there was a song that helped us reprioritize – a song with a message that made us stop, think, and bury any grudges we might have – that song was from JP Saxe.

JP joins the Spout Podcast to talk about his Grammy-winning grandfather’s influence, advice for his younger self, and spouts off on his passion for board games, sushi, and John Mayer.

Want more Spout?

        

TAGS
JP Saxe Spout Podcast
You May Also Like
Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty To 2018 Parkland School Massacre
Alaska Republican Young urges vaccination in new ads
American Airlines Posts $169 Million Profit On Taxpayer Help
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
Lawmaker cited for open beer fellow legislator says was his
Connect With Us Listen To Us On