Judge backs Alaska elections division in disputed recount

By DAN JOLING

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Superior Court judge says the Alaska Division of Elections properly recounted a state House race in Fairbanks that ended with a one-vote margin between the candidates.

The Alaska Supreme Court appointed Judge Eric Aarseth to prepare a report on the recount appeal by Democrat Kathryn Dodge, who trails Republican Bart LeBon by one vote.

After a hearing Thursday, Aarseth said from the bench that the Division of Elections properly accepted two votes cast by voters whom Dodge said did not live in the district.

The judge also said elections officials properly excluded the vote of a man whose residency and voter registration were changed by his Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend application.

The Supreme Court will make the final decision in the case.