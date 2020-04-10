      Weather Alert

Judge blocks ban on some Texas abortions during outbreak

Apr 9, 2020 @ 5:22pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the enforcement, in some cases, of an executive order banning abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had issued the order, which has been upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. But Planned Parenthood and other clinics asked a judge to allow abortions in some cases, including medication abortions and abortions in which a delay would make the procedure illegal. A federal appeals court has sided with the state’s ability to ban abortions during the outbreak. Similar legal fights are being waged in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Iowa.

