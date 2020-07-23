      Weather Alert

Judge blocks release of New York police discipline records

Jul 23, 2020 @ 10:57am

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency law enacted in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a temporary restraining order late Wednesday barring police departments and other entities in the state from disclosing discipline records until at least Aug. 18, when she’ll hear arguments in a union lawsuit challenging their release. A lawyer for city’s police watchdog agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, said it is confident the city will prevail.

