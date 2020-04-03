      Weather Alert

Judge declares mistrial in Anchorage triple-murder case

Apr 2, 2020 @ 5:44pm

An Anchorage judge has declared a mistrial in the murder case against a man charged in the 2017 shooting deaths of three men at a local coin and precious metals shop. KTVA-TV reports prosecutors plan to start over with the case against Anthony Pisano. His mistrial was declared Wednesday after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Pisano, 45, faces felony charges including three counts of first-degree murder, in the deaths of Steven Cook, 31, an owner of The Bullion Brothers, and building tenants Kenneth Hartman, 48, and Daniel McCreadie, 31.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings