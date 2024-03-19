Judge Denies Apple’s Attempt To Dismiss A Class-Action Lawsuit Over AirTag Stalking

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has denied Apple’s motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit claiming that stalkers are using its AirTag devices to track victims — and that the tech giant hasn’t done enough to prevent them.

Apple’s $29 AirTags have become popular items since their 2021 release, helping users keep tabs on the location of anything from their lost keys to wallets and luggage.

But stalkers have also taken advantage of the devices to follow individuals without their consent.

In December 2022, Apple was sued by dozens of plaintiffs who said they were stalked by AirTag users.

Apple attempted to dismiss this litigation in a filing last year, but a San Francisco-based judge has now denied that motion — ruling that claims from three plaintiffs can move forward.