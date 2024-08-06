JUDGE: Google Illegally Maintains Monopoly Over Internet Searches

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation.

It’s a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies.

The highly anticipated decision issued by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta comes nearly a year after the start of a trial pitting the U.S. Justice Department against Google.

It’s the country’s biggest antitrust showdown in a quarter century.

Mehta reviewed reams of evidence that included testimony from top executives at Google, Microsoft and Apple during last year’s 10-week trial.

He issued his potentially market-shifting decision three months after the two sides presented their closing arguments in early May.