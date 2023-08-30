Judge Holds Giuliani Liable In Georgia Election Workers’ Defamation Case And Orders Him To Pay Fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud.

The judge entered a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordered Giuliani to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers as part of their lawsuit.

An adviser to Giuliani says the ruling “is a prime example of the weaponization of our justice system.”