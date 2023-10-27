Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

JUDGE: Ivanka Trump Must Testify In Father’s Civil Fraud Trial

October 27, 2023 9:02AM AKDT
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business.

A judge ruled Friday that former President Donald Trump’s daughter must testify.

But her testimony won’t be scheduled before Nov. 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

The ruling came weeks into the trial of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president, sons Don Jr. and Eric and the Trump Organization.

Ivanka Trump has been dismissed as a defendant. Defense lawyers and her attorney contend that she shouldn’t have to testify.

State lawyers say she should.

