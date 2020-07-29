      Weather Alert

Judge lifts ban on NYCLU releasing police discipline records

Jul 28, 2020 @ 4:01pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Reversing her initial ruling, a federal judge cleared the way Tuesday for a civil rights organization to provide the public with disciplinary records it obtained from New York City’s police watchdog agency. Judge Katherine Polk Failla said the new ruling pertaining to the state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union will take effect Wednesday afternoon, giving public safety unions challenging the release of such records 24 hours to appeal. Failla had halted the release of disciplinary records last week after the unions sued to block Mayor Bill de Blasio from taking advantage of a recent change in state law to start posting misconduct complaints on a government website.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests