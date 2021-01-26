      Weather Alert

Judge OKs Weinstein bankruptcy plan with $17M for victims

Jan 26, 2021 @ 8:13am

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has approved a revised Weinstein Co. bankruptcy plan that provides about $35 million for creditors, with roughly half that amount going to women who’ve accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The judge approved the plan following a hearing Monday and overruled objections by attorneys representing four women. The settlement amount is $11.5 million less than under a previous bankruptcy plan. That plan was scrapped after a federal judge in New York refused to approve a proposed $19 million settlement between Weinstein and some of his accusers.

 

You May Also Like
Biden To Require Mask Use To Travel
Alaska SeaLife Center to be wildlife first responder for oil spills
Facebook’s oversight board to rule on Trump ban
Democrats Start Reining In Expectations For Immigration Bill
Remains of troops killed in NY helicopter crash recovered