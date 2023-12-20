Judge Orders Release Of Over 150 Names Of People Mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Documents

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the public disclosure of the identities of more than 150 people mentioned in a mountain of court documents related to the late-financier Jeffrey Epstein, saying that most of the names were already public and that many had not objected to the release.

The order signed Monday by Judge Loretta A. Preska gives anyone subject to her order until Jan. 1 to appeal her decision.

For several years, Preska has been reviewing documents sought by the Miami Herald to determine what must be made public.

She made separate determinations about what can be made public about individuals.

In many instances, she noted that individuals had already spoken publicly or their names emerged publicly at a trial of Epstein’s associate two years ago.