Judge Orders Unsealing Of Divorce Case Of Former President Trump Special Prosecutor In Georgia Accused Of Affair

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge has ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving a special prosecutor hired in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump and accused of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The judge says records must be unsealed in the divorce case involving Nathan Wade, whom a defense attorney has alleged is in an inappropriate relationship with Willis.

The judge put off a final decision on whether Willis will have to sit for questioning in the divorce case but delayed her deposition that had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Willis has defended her hiring of Wade.