Judge: US not unreasonably delaying virus relief for tribes

May 12, 2020 @ 4:27pm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department is not unreasonably delaying the release of coronavirus relief funding to Native American tribes. The department is tasked with disbursing $8 billion to tribes that was included in a relief package approved in late March. Payments didn’t start going out until more than a week after the April 26 deadline set by Congress. Despite that, the federal judge rejected an assertion that the Treasury secretary was “twiddling his thumbs.” The judge’s ruling comes in a case tribal nations filed against the federal government to force the release of the entire $8 billion.

