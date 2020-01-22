Judge vacates order halting enforcement of recall decision
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – A judge says he erred when he put on hold a decision to allow the recall effort against Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy to advance. Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth, in a written order Wednesday, said additional briefing is due Thursday. Earlier this month, Aarseth said petitions should be issued by Feb. 10, so recall supporters could begin a second signature-gathering phase. But on Tuesday, after receiving written arguments from a recall opposition group, he put that decision on hold pending an appeal. Wednesday, he said that decision was inadvertent.