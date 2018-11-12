Judicial council begins process of replacing ousted judge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A state Superior Court judge ousted in the general election will be replaced by an appointee of Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports Judge Michael Corey’s term in office ends 90 days after the election.

Corey is barred from applying to be a judge in Alaska for four years.

Alaska Judicial Council director Susanne DiPietro says the council will begin the process of recommending qualified applicants to replace Corey.

Alaska voters rejected Corey after he signed off on a plea deal that let a 34-year-old man serve only one year of home confinement for assaulting an Alaska Native woman. Corey before the election addressed voters in a short video and said judges must follow the law, even when it produces a result they strongly dislike.