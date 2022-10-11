Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Julia Roberts Says Family Life Is Way Better Than Being An A-List Star

October 11, 2022 2:00AM AKDT
Share
Julia Roberts Says Family Life Is Way Better Than Being An A-List Star

Julia Roberts opened up about her 20-year marriage with Danny Moder and their three teenage kids, saying that’s “the best stuff” in life. Of course, her career as an A-lister is a dream come true, but it’s not her “only dream.”  She’s starring with long-time buddy George Clooney in an upcoming rom com called Ticket to Paradise, calling them “devoted friends” whose lives evolved in similar ways.

Ticket to Paradise hits theaters October 21.

You May Also Like

1

Fall 2022 Cash Contest Rules
2

Jim Cantore Gets Hit With Tree Branch On TV
3

This Family’s “Stranger Things” Decorations Are Winning Halloween
4

All 25 Bond Movies Coming To Amazon Prime Video
5

Anchorage High School Receives Arts Award